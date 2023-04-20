Two Men Have Been Arrested After An Attempt Was Made To Steal Metal From A Business In Canterbury.

Kent Police was called to the Wincheap Industrial Estate at around 8.40pm on Wednesday 19 April 2023, where two men were reportedly seen taking metal and loading it into a van at the back of an industrial unit. The pair were confronted and one man was said to have run from the scene.

Officers attended straight away and arrested a 38-year-old man from Herne Bay in connection with the incident.

Police Dog Coty picked up a scent and led his handler to a track around the back of the premises. He sniffed out a discarded high-visibility top, which was believed to have been worn by one of the men and has been seized. Meanwhile, a search of the area continued and a second man, aged 35 from Sandwich, was located inside a nearby pub by patrols.

Both men remain in police custody whilst enquiries continue.