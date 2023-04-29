Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two men have been arrested after fighting on the High Street in Sandown

Two men have been arrested after fighting on the High Street in Sandown

by uknip247
Two Men Have Been Arrested After Fighting On The High Street In Sandown

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Sandown yesterday (28 April).

Officers were called shortly after 11pm yesterday, Friday, 28 April, to reports of two men fighting on the High Street in Sandown.

It was reported that a gun and a knife were seen during the incident.

Officers attended and found a man with facial injuries. He was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged and remains in custody at this time.

Officers also located and seized an imitation firearm and a kitchen knife.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 40-year-old man from the Isle of Wight has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, criminal damage, possession of a bladed article, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A 58-year-old man from the Isle of Wight has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

Both remain in custody at this time.

Officers continue to carry out enquiries and as part of our investigation we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and has any information.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have private CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the incident?

Anyone with any information that may assist our investigation is asked to contact them on 101 or via our website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ quoting reference 44230167387.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A 54-year-old man has been jailed for five years for violent offences

A man who robbed a man of £30 has been jailed for two years

In a sudden announcement, the DWP has ceased all cost of living payments worth £301

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s pet dog was reportedly killed by two other dogs, while out on a walk

After grooming his victim for months before sexually abusing him, 33-year-old Edem Sutton has this week been jailed

London King’s Cross Station has been ‘evacuated’ after a person is hit by a train on the Victoria line

Sussex Police are searching for missing 59-year-old Paul Coulter

Police are investigating a burglary at a jewellery store in Worthing

A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child and perverting the course of justice

A 35-year-old Middlesbrough man has been sent to prison for a string of violent offences against a woman

The healthcare system in England is currently facing one of the most challenging times in history

Can you help the Police find missing Sahar?

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.