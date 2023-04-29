Two men have been arrested after fighting on the High Street in Sandown

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Sandown yesterday (28 April).

Officers were called shortly after 11pm yesterday, Friday, 28 April, to reports of two men fighting on the High Street in Sandown.

It was reported that a gun and a knife were seen during the incident.

Officers attended and found a man with facial injuries. He was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged and remains in custody at this time.

Officers also located and seized an imitation firearm and a kitchen knife.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 40-year-old man from the Isle of Wight has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, criminal damage, possession of a bladed article, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A 58-year-old man from the Isle of Wight has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

Both remain in custody at this time.

Officers continue to carry out enquiries and as part of our investigation we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and has any information.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have private CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the incident?

Anyone with any information that may assist our investigation is asked to contact them on 101 or via our website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ quoting reference 44230167387.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.