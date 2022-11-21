Two men have been arrested after high value jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Swindon

Neighbours called police shortly after 5.45pm yesterday reporting they had heard glass being smashed at a house in Marlborough Road and two people had been seen acting suspiciously at the address.

The neighbours disturbed the offenders who ran off before getting into a vehicle and making off heading eastbound on the M4.

A description of the vehicle was given to police and details were circulated to neighbouring forces.

At approximately 9pm, officers from the Metropolitan Police stopped the vehicle in Lambeth and arrested two men.

Inside the vehicle, jewellery, watches and cash were located and seized.

Insp David Tippetts said: “Firstly, we’d like to thank the people living nearby whose vigilance enabled us to pass information on to colleagues at the Met who were then able to locate this vehicle quickly, prevent further offending and seize a significant amount of high value jewellery believed to have been stolen during this burglary. Two people are currently in custody in Gablecross and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with further information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220122618.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.