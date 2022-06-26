Officers were dispatched to a house in Sutton-in-Ashfield around 11 a.m. on Thursday (23 June) in response to reports of a domestic disturbance.

A woman was allegedly assaulted, and an officer was also racially abused while carrying out the arrest.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, threatening to kill, racially aggravated public order, and criminal damage.

Later that day, at around 11.25 p.m., officers were called to a house in Booth Close, St Ann’s, in response to reports of a fight in the street.

While attempting to resolve the conflict, an officer was punched in the face, resulting in minor injuries.

At the scene, a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

“We have said it numerous times, but it is extremely important that members of the public understand that it is not okay to abuse police officers,” said Sergeant Laura McCullough of Nottinghamshire Police.

“It is completely unacceptable for anyone to physically assault or verbally abuse our officers.”

“These latest reports are sadly just a small example of the vitriol directed at police officers, and it must stop.”

“It is not simply part of an officer’s job, and Nottinghamshire Police will never tolerate it.”

“We have arrested two suspects in connection with both of these incidents, but our investigations are still ongoing, so we’d like to ask anyone with information to contact the police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Call 101 and reference incident 245 of June 23, 2022 to leave information about the Sutton-in-Ashfield incident.

Please refer to incident 959 of 23 June 2022 for the St Ann’s incident.