Two men have been arrested after police stopped a stolen car driving at speed and recovered a gun

Police followed the stolen vehicle until it reached a council roadblock at around 1.30am where four men jumped out and started running.

The driver was arrested and charged with several offences, including possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm when prohibited for five years, and possession of cannabis.

A passenger was also caught and charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Thanks to the work of these officers, a dangerous weapon has been removed from the streets but we are appealing for any information anyone might have about the remaining two suspects. If you have any information, please call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote reference CAD 373/30MAR23.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

