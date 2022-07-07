On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, officers from the Roads Policing Unit were proactively stopping vehicles in Edenbridge in response to reports of thefts in the area.

When one of them failed to stop when asked, they were pursued through Edenbridge into East Sussex, where the vehicle came to a halt, with two occupants fleeing into a wooded area.

Both occupants were apprehended with the assistance of the National Police Air Service and Sussex Police after a search of the area.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

A 24-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence or insurance, and driving while intoxicated. A 45-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Both remain in custody while investigations continue.