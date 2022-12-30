Two men have been arrested and charged following the seizure of weapons in west and north Kent as proactive patrols continue to enforce a clampdown on knife crime

During the afternoon of Thursday 29 December 2022, constables stopped a man in Bank Street, Maidstone. He was found in possession of a knife and arrested. A further search in custody located a number of Class A drugs. Daniel Weldon, 41, of Sandringham Road, Gillingham was later charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and possessing cocaine. He has been bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 23 January 2023.

In a separate incident on Wednesday 28 December, a patrol stopped a teenager in Commercial Road, Strood. A search located a knife along with cannabis and he was arrested. Kaan Kaptanoglu, of Cecil Road, Rochester was later charged with possession of a bladed article and possessing cannabis. The 18-year-old has been bailed to appear Medway Magistrates’ Court on 4 February 2023.