Friday, December 30, 2022
Friday, December 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

cell
Home BREAKING Two men have been arrested and charged following the seizure of weapons in west and north Kent as proactive patrols continue to enforce a clampdown on knife crime

Two men have been arrested and charged following the seizure of weapons in west and north Kent as proactive patrols continue to enforce a clampdown on knife crime

by @uknip247

During the afternoon of Thursday 29 December 2022, constables stopped a man in Bank Street, Maidstone. He was found in possession of a knife and arrested. A further search in custody located a number of Class A drugs. Daniel Weldon, 41, of Sandringham Road, Gillingham was later charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and possessing cocaine. He has been bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 23 January 2023.

In a separate incident on Wednesday 28 December, a patrol stopped a teenager in Commercial Road, Strood. A search located a knife along with cannabis and he was arrested. Kaan Kaptanoglu, of Cecil Road, Rochester was later charged with possession of a bladed article and possessing cannabis. The 18-year-old has been bailed to appear Medway Magistrates’ Court on 4 February 2023.

RELATED ARTICLES

One of James Bulger’s Killers could be released from prison within weeks

Have you seen wanted Marcus Heading

Joe Murphy wanted on recall to prison

Two Pet Sheep Missing presumed Stolen from a field near Chichester

Aldi shoppers queue for hours to get hands-on Prime Energy drink

Police looking to identify two men after racist attack on staff at...

Pair jailed for multiple attacks on Hastings Social Services staff

Crawley Town Football managers step down with immediate effect

A flight from Hurghada in Egypt to Bristol has been diverted to...

Cumbria Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from...

Greater Manchester Police Major Incident Team launch Operation Vestige day of action...

Jools Holland hosts his Annual Hootenanny which sees him and his Rhythm...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"