Two men have been arrested and firearms and drugs recovered following proactive work by officers

On Friday, 28 April officers executed a search warrant at an address in Laleham Road, SE6.

Inside they found a quantity of what is thought to be cocaine and a man was arrested for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

After searching the address, officers arrested a second man in Wanstead. He was found in possession of knives.

Information gathered led officers to two storage units in Forest Hill and Norbury; searches of these recovered two firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

The second man was arrested for firearms offences. Both men remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Lewis Sanderson from the Met’s Specialist Crime said: “These arrests demonstrate our commitment to bearing down on those who deal in weapons and drugs, and ensuring they are stopped in their tracks.

“Two lethal firearms have been removed from the streets, potentially saving someone from serious harm.

“I would urge anyone with information about those who hold weapons to have the confidence to speak to us. You information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, then you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”