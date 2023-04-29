Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two men have been arrested and firearms and drugs recovered following proactive work by officers

Two men have been arrested and firearms and drugs recovered following proactive work by officers

by uknip247

On Friday, 28 April officers executed a search warrant at an address in Laleham Road, SE6.

Inside they found a quantity of what is thought to be cocaine and a man was arrested for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

After searching the address, officers arrested a second man in Wanstead. He was found in possession of knives.

Information gathered led officers to two storage units in Forest Hill and Norbury; searches of these recovered two firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

The second man was arrested for firearms offences. Both men remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Lewis Sanderson from the Met’s Specialist Crime said: “These arrests demonstrate our commitment to bearing down on those who deal in weapons and drugs, and ensuring they are stopped in their tracks.

“Two lethal firearms have been removed from the streets, potentially saving someone from serious harm.

“I would urge anyone with information about those who hold weapons to have the confidence to speak to us. You information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, then you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man had his wallet stolen during an early morning robbery in Margate

Gwent Police officer charged with GBH

Two crime bosses who conspired to buy and supply Class A drugs and guns on the encrypted communications platform EncroChat have been jailed

New cast announced and first look pictures revealed for Channel 4 comedy, Hullraisers

Nearly 20 people have been convicted of their roles in the largest prison drugs conspiracy in the UK, believed to be worth well over...

An eight-year-old boy has died in North London

A man will appear before Birmingham magistrates this morning charged with murder after another man was fatally stabbed

Detectives investigating a shooting incident in which a 17-year-old boy was left with life-changing gunshot injuries have made a further arrest

A man has died after an ‘industrial incident’ at an HS2 construction site in Solihull

Two suspects have been arrested after a stolen car was driven into a wall

A team of detectives have won an award after bringing down gang members involved in the theft of a £3.5million tiara

Police probe launched after a 35-year-old man, died at the scene

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.