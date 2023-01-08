Sunday, January 8, 2023
Two Men Have Been Arrested For Robbery After An Off-licence Was Targeted In Hucknall
Two men have been arrested for robbery after an off-licence was targeted in Hucknall

The incident happened just after 6pm on Saturday, January 7, at a business in Watnall Road.

A man has entered the store and approached the till with his hand in his pocket claiming that he has a knife. He has then pushed the shopkeeper and taken cash from the till.

A second suspect has remained nearby the shop while the robbery has taken place. Officers have reviewed CCTV footage and both men, aged 55 and 30, have been arrested at an address.

On attendance, a third man has also been arrested for drug offences after they found him in possession of cannabis and a quantity of cash.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown said: “This was a nasty and distressing incident. A man has entered the store and has used force to get behind the counter and steal cash from the till.

“We have acted fast to locate the offenders and made two arrests. No one should have to go into work and experience this type of incident.”

