Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Pinner 

At 10.34pm on Monday, 20 February police were notified by the London Ambulance Service about an injured man inside in an address in Howards Close, HA5.

Officers attended with paramedics. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man died at the scene.

He has since been identified as 43-year-old Rafal Zabiecki.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post mortem examination found the cause of Rafal’s death to be multiple blunt force injuries.

Two men – aged 61 and 27 – have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

The 61-year-old man has since been bailed, while the 27-year-old remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said:“My thoughts and those of my team are with Rafal’s family who are coming to terms with this terrible loss. We will continue to offer them our full support.

“Our investigation has progressed at pace and the arrest of two suspects is significant. We would still ask anyone who was in the Howards Close area on Monday evening and who saw anything unusual, or anyone who has other information they believe may be relevant, to come forward.

“I know that news of Rafal’s murder will be a cause for concern in the community. At this stage of the investigation we are confident that it was an isolated incident, there is no indication that there is any wider risk to the public in the area.”

Anyone with information should call 101, giving the reference 7699/20FEB. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.