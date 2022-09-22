Four elderly victims reported theft and fraud offences in car parks in Tunbridge Wells and Pembury, prompting the arrest of two men.

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, two victims were targeted while paying for parking in Mount Pleasant Road, Tunbridge Wells, and two more victims were targeted in a hospital car park in Pembury.

All of the victims said that between 11.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m., two men approached them with a modified car parking payment machine, which then took their credit card.

Officers responded to the reports, and at 12.35 p.m., two men were arrested in New Road, Crowborough, East Sussex, for failing to stop for police when asked.

Following an investigation, the two men were charged with crimes.

• James Zakir, 26, of East Ham, Beckton, London, has been charged with three counts of fraud by false representation, three counts of theft, three counts of attempted theft, driving without insurance, dangerous driving, and failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required.

• Karim Shariff, 35, of Fothergill Close in Greater London, was charged with three counts of fraud, attempted theft, and theft.

On Saturday, September 10, both men appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court and were remanded in custody. They are scheduled to appear in Maidstone Crown Court on Monday, October 10, 2022.