Two men have been charged and remanded into custody after possessing a firearm in Manchester City Centre

Detectives are appealing for further witnesses after a disturbance on Wood Street which subsequently led to the arrests and charges of two men.

The incident occurred close to the Oast house and BLVD nightclub which took place shortly after 4am on Saturday the 5th of November 2022.

CCTV clearly shows that a number of people were stood in and around that area as a fight broke out.

Police believe that a gun was discharged and that this will have been seen and heard by a number of people in and around the Wood Street area.

Two men have since been arrested, charged and remanded into custody in connection to this incident:

Talib Shabani of Hattern Avenue in Leicester, has been charged for possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and use of a motor vehicle with no third-party insurance.

Abdul Wali of no fixed abode, has been charged for possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Both men have been remanded into custody and will attend Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday 7 November 2022.

Detective Inspector Madeline Kelly of GMP’s City of Manchester division said: “Thankfully no one was injured in this incident, however, this could have been a very different story, as there were a large number of people in the area at the time.

“We have a dedicated team of Detectives working hard to establish the facts and to understand what preceded this incident, however, I would like to stress that we cannot do this alone and often vital evidence lies with witnesses and members of the public.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in or around Wood Street in Manchester City Centre and specifically near to the Oast house and BLVD nightclub at about 4am on Saturday the 5th of November.

“Perhaps you were walking past, or waiting for a taxi nearby and have mobile phone footage of what happened? Maybe you were parked up nearby and have dash cam footage that would assist us? No matter how insignificant it may seem, any information could prove invaluable in solidifying this investigation”.

Anyone with information should contact the police on 0161 856 4409 quoting incident number 536 of 05/11/22.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity – Crimestoppers – on 0800 555 111.