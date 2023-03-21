Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Two men have been charged following a stabbing in Ramsgate

Kent Police attended Harbour Parade after a report of an assault at 4.20am on Saturday 18 March 2023.

A man in his 20s had suffered an arm injury consistent with a stab wound and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Two men were later arrested in connection with the incident and have since been charged as part of an ongoing investigation.

Sam Hayden, 22, of Hengist Road, Birchington, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, possession of a knife and possession of an offensive weapon.

Kieron Bole, 22, of Argyle Avenue, Margate, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Both men appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 March and were remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 17 April.

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone with information which may assist the investigation to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/49620/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

