Two men have been charged following a stabbing in Twickenham

Oliver Huegdon, 39 of Kingston Road, Teddington, was charged with attempted murder and Neeraj Sharma, 40 (24.08.82), of Queen’s Road, Twickenham, was charged with perverting the course of justice.

They are both due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 21 November.

Police were called at 9.57am on Friday, 18 November to reports of a stabbing in Queen’s Road, Twickenham.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A man, aged in his 40s, was found with stab injuries. He was taken to the hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.