Two men have been charged following a warrant at large cannabis cultivation in Folkestone

Kent Police carried out a search of a unit on the Park Farm Industrial Estate on Friday 28 July 2023.

Around 500 fully-grown cannabis plants and more than 1,000 smaller plants were seized, along with growing equipment.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have since charged two men with being concerned in the production of the class B drug.

Gezem Shabani, 46, and 31-year-old Alexksander Caushi, both of no fixed address, are due to appear before the town’s magistrates’ court on Monday 31 July.