Weather where you are

Sponsored by

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Two men have been charged following a warrant at large cannabis cultivation in Folkestone

Two men have been charged following a warrant at large cannabis cultivation in Folkestone

by uknip247
Folkestone Stabbing: Man stabbed in the leg in Folkestone as Police launched investigation

Kent Police carried out a search of a unit on the Park Farm Industrial Estate on Friday 28 July 2023.

Around 500 fully-grown cannabis plants and more than 1,000 smaller plants were seized, along with growing equipment.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have since charged two men with being concerned in the production of the class B drug.

Gezem Shabani, 46, and 31-year-old Alexksander Caushi, both of no fixed address, are due to appear before the town’s magistrates’ court on Monday 31 July.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Road Rage Shooting Leaves Two Injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The Art of Hospitality: An Exploration of Hotels in Tel Aviv

Witnesses are being sought as part of an investigation into a disturbance in a Whitstable car park

Investigation Launched After Man Found Collapsed in Rotherham Town Centre Dies

Six Killed in Violent Clashes at Ain al-Helweh Palestinian Refugee Camp in South Lebanon

Mysterious Object Washed Up on Australian Beach Identified as Debris from Indian Rocket

Lancaster Police Release CCTV Image in Damian Jackson’s Death Investigation

A jailed fraudster who bought three Spanish villas after stealing from the taxpayer must pay £1.2 million back or face another seven years in...

Heartfelt Tributes Pour in for Polish National Mati Tabaka, Victim of Tragic Car Crash in Ashford

Neighbourhood police investigating a series of break-ins at a care centre and businesses have charged a suspect with five burglaries

South West Water Water Treatment Works in Exeter Hosts Life-Saving Joint Training Session with Fire and Rescue Teams

The tense moment armed police swoop on a dangerous criminal suspected of firearms-related offences is captured in dramatic footage to be shown on national...

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Footer

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.