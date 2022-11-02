Two men have been charged following an investigation into alleged human trafficking in Canterbury.

Detectives from Kent Police investigated following a call on Wednesday 26
October 2022 regarding concerns for a woman at a property in the city.
Giovani Gabriel Popa, 28, of Godwin Road, Canterbury, was charged on Friday
28 October with forcing a person into labour, arranging travel with a view
to exploitation, false imprisonment with the intention of human trafficking
and inciting prostitution for gain.
Constantin-Bogdan Rosu, 29, of Thanington Road, Canterbury, was charged
with false imprisonment with the intention of human trafficking, arranging
travel with a view to exploitation, inciting prostitution for gain and
forcing a person into labour.
Both men appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 29 October
and were remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury
Crown Court on Monday 28 November.
For more information on human trafficking and how you can help police
