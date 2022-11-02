Two men have been charged following an investigation into alleged human trafficking in Canterbury.

Detectives from Kent Police investigated following a call on Wednesday 26

October 2022 regarding concerns for a woman at a property in the city.

Giovani Gabriel Popa, 28, of Godwin Road, Canterbury, was charged on Friday

28 October with forcing a person into labour, arranging travel with a view

to exploitation, false imprisonment with the intention of human trafficking

and inciting prostitution for gain.

Constantin-Bogdan Rosu, 29, of Thanington Road, Canterbury, was charged

with false imprisonment with the intention of human trafficking, arranging

travel with a view to exploitation, inciting prostitution for gain and

forcing a person into labour.

Both men appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 29 October

and were remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury

Crown Court on Monday 28 November.

For more information on human trafficking and how you can help police

combat it, click here



.