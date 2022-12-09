Friday, December 9, 2022
Two men have been charged following an investigation into keyless relay thefts of cars in Kent.

Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad carried out enquiries into a series of thefts of cars from properties near the M20 in October and November 2022.

Maksims Seluks, 22, and Alminas Satas, 25, have now both been charged with conspiring to steal motor vehicles.

The charge relates to the theft of 30 vehicles from the Ashford, Hawkinge, Maidstone and Tonbridge areas between Wednesday 12 October and Wednesday 30 November.

Mr Seluks is also charged with possession of a bladed article in Sittingbourne on Thursday 8 December.

Both men, who are of Dagenham, east London, are due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 9 December.

Drivers of cars with keyless entry systems are advised to take steps to ensure their vehicles are secure. Motorists should:

  • Check if their entry fobs can be turned off overnight and store them away from any household entry points.

  • Drivers can also store their fobs in special bags, which can be bought from retailers, to prevent any unwanted communication between the vehicle and its keys.

  • Make sure you don’t leave your car keys visible from the outside of your home and park in a garage, secure car park or well-lit area covered by CCTV if possible.

  • Consider having windows etched with the vehicle registration number or use an invisible ink marker pen to mark these details and your postcode on the underside frame of the vehicle.

