Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery at a Co-op store in Stanford-le-Hope

It was reported three men had gone into the store in High Street at around 9.30pm on Saturday 29 April.

Alcohol and cigarettes were taken.

Two men have now been arrested and charged.

Billy Bugby, 32, of Longbridge Road, Barking and Daniel Dash, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery.

Dash was due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 6 May.

Bugby is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 9 May.

