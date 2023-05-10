Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery at a Co-op store in Stanford-le-Hope

by uknip247

It was reported three men had gone into the store in High Street at around 9.30pm on Saturday 29 April.

Alcohol and cigarettes were taken.

Two men have now been arrested and charged.

Billy Bugby, 32, of Longbridge Road, Barking and Daniel Dash, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery.

Dash was due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 6 May.

Bugby is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 9 May.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

Please quote incident 1511 of 29 April.

You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit our website to find out more about our online reporting services.

Alternatively you can call us on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

