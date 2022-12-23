Friday, December 23, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022

Two men have been charged with a public order offence in connection with the murder of Givani Espuet in Wembley

by @uknip247

Reiss Sealy, 29 of Mendip Way, Great Ashby, Stevenage has been charged with violent disorder; he was arrested on 20 December.

Kyle Joseph-Peters, 31 of Salisbury Road, N22 has also been charged with violent disorder; he was also arrested on 20 December.

They are both due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court; Sealy will appear on Thursday, 22 December and Joseph-Peters on Friday, 6 January.

Six other people have been charged with Givani’s murder. They will all appear at the Old Bailey on 19 January 2023.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called to Harrow Road, Sudbury, at 01.50hrs on Sunday, 30 October following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

They found 21-year-old Givani outside a restaurant suffering stab wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command lead the investigation.

