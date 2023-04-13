Two men have been charged with carrying out a burglary in Minster, near Ramsgate

Kent Police was called at 2.20am on Wednesday 12 April 2023 after an alarm activated at a premises in the village’s High Street.

Officers from Thanet’s Local Policing Team attended and, with the help of a Kent Police dog handler and Police Dog Ciara, two men were arrested within half an hour of the call.

Lee Kennelly, 39, of no fixed address, and Kelvin Barham, 36, of Becket Avenue, Canterbury, have both since been charged with burglary.

Mr Kennelly is also charged with five counts of theft relating to shoplifting in Ramsgate, Margate and Canterbury between January and April this year.

Both men appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 13 April and were remanded in custody to appear again on Thursday 20 April.