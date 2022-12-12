Two men have been charged with drug offences following a warrant in Calne last year

Leuan Davies, 31, of Sidney Wood Court, Chippenham, and Michael Purchase, 30, of Halifax Road, Bowerhill, Melksham, were arrested following the warrant which was executed by Chippenham and Calne neighbourhood officers with assistance from search teams on March 4, 2021, in Linnet Road, Calne.

During the warrant, approximately £12,620 of cocaine was located, as well as between £16,000 and £25,000 worth of cannabis, more than £12,000 in cash and a fully functioning taser.

Purchase was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, supply of cannabis, possession of criminal property and possession of a firearm.

Davies was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, supply of cannabis and possession of the criminal property.

Both men are due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court tomorrow (December 13).

Sgt Nick Kelly said: “A significant amount of drugs which had the potential to cause significant harm within our communities, alongside a large amount of cash were found following this warrant last year and a lengthy investigation has been ongoing since.

“I am pleased charges have been authorised in relation to these two individuals.”