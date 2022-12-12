Monday, December 12, 2022
Monday, December 12, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

s960 Mags court image 960x640
Home BREAKING Two men have been charged with drug offences following a warrant in Calne last year

Two men have been charged with drug offences following a warrant in Calne last year

by @uknip247

 

Leuan Davies, 31, of Sidney Wood Court, Chippenham, and Michael Purchase, 30, of Halifax Road, Bowerhill, Melksham, were arrested following the warrant which was executed by Chippenham and Calne neighbourhood officers with assistance from search teams on March 4, 2021, in Linnet Road, Calne.

During the warrant, approximately £12,620 of cocaine was located, as well as between £16,000 and £25,000 worth of cannabis, more than £12,000 in cash and a fully functioning taser.

Purchase was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, supply of cannabis, possession of criminal property and possession of a firearm.

Davies was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, supply of cannabis and possession of the criminal property.

Both men are due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court tomorrow (December 13).

Sgt Nick Kelly said: “A significant amount of drugs which had the potential to cause significant harm within our communities, alongside a large amount of cash were found following this warrant last year and a lengthy investigation has been ongoing since.

“I am pleased charges have been authorised in relation to these two individuals.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Last week to claim pension credit and qualify for an extra £324

Operation Calibre launched on Saturday arresting those intent on committing crime

Kent Police’s drive to prevent offenders profiting from their crimes continues with...

A man has been charged following a reported sexual assault in Margate

Exmouth RNLI held their Carol Service at Holy Trinity Church, Exmouth last...

A man has appeared in court charged with stealing lead from a...

A Tunbridge Wells dealer has been jailed after hidden cocaine were seized...

A violent criminal who launched a frenzied and unprovoked attack on a...

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing. Surrounding houses...

Witnesses are sought following a disturbance in Strood involving four women which led to...

Officers investigating the theft of a car from Maidstone have issued a...

RAC urges Christmas partygoers not to risk driving the day after the...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"