Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in Horden at the weekend

Gary Peter Hepworth, 43, and Joseph Henry Niles, 41, were arrested following the incident in the Handley Street area on Sunday morning in which a delivery driver sadly died.

Mr Hepworth, of Hartlepool, and Mr Niles, of Peterlee, were tonight both charged with manslaughter and theft.

Mr Hepworth was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an officer was injured whilst he was being detained.

The pair remain in police custody and will appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.