At around 12.15am on Monday, August 15, 2022, police were called to a serious incident on Claremont Road.

Javell Morgan, 20, was found with serious injuries when officers arrived and was taken to the hospital.

A short time later, Javell was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, August 18, two men were arrested in Huddersfield in connection with the murder of Javell Morgan and were detained pending further investigation.

Detectives charged Jacob Doughty of Ponyfield Close in Huddersfield and Simeon Baptiste of Wellfield Bank in Huddersfield with murder on Saturday.

The two men have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in Manchester & Salford Magistrates Court on Monday, August 22, 2022.

“Our thoughts are with Javell’s family and friends at this heartbreaking time,” Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson said. Specially trained officers and support services are assisting Javell’s family. Our officers will remain on the scene to provide reassurance to the Moss Side community. Despite the fact that two suspects were charged today, our investigations are still ongoing.

“We would like to encourage the public to contact us if they have any additional information; any amount of information brings us one step closer to providing justice for Javell and his loved ones.”

Anyone with information, including photos or videos, is encouraged to submit it to the dedicated public portal, which can be found at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22A55-PO1.

Calling 101 can also provide information.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.