Two men have been convicted and sentenced of a number of keyless car thefts of high-value vehicles in Bracknell

by uknip247

Charles Boraman, aged 22, from Nevelle Close, Binfield, Bracknell and Cory Heath aged 20, of Forest Green, Bracknell, both pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Boraman also pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Boraman was sentenced to a total of 6 years’ and 3 months’ imprisonment.

Heath was given an 18 months suspended sentence, ordered to undertake 18 hours unpaid work, and undertake a rehabilitation order.

They were both sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday (16/3) after being convicted at the same hearing.

Between May 2022 and September 2022 a series of keyless high value vehicle thefts occurred within Bracknell and the surrounding areas. The offenders used an electronic signal relaying device in order to access and steal the vehicles within a matter of minutes.

The vehicles were then put on false plates in order evade police attention. Further investigation and seizure of Boraman’s phone revealed that he was also involved in the possession and supply of Class A and Class B controlled drugs. 

The case was investigated by Detective Constable’s Kelly Turner and Megan Walmsley of the Bracknell and Wokingham Priority Crime Team.

Detective Constable Kelly Turner, said: “Boraman and Heath were involved in a conspiracy to steal high value cars.

Most the vehicles targeted were Range Rovers, but other high value vehicles were also stolen, as well as some commercial vehicles.

“We are really grateful to the victims and witnesses who have supported this complex investigation allowing us to build a strong case which has resulted in conviction. It was a huge team effort conducted by the Bracknell & Wokingham Priority Crime Team.

“The impact of having your vehicle stolen cannot be underestimated and Thames Valley Police will always look to investigate such incidents and bring offenders to justice.”

