Two men have been convicted of murdering Rafaqit Kayani in Slough

A jury found Hassan Al-Kubanji, aged 22, of Peabody Avenue, London, and Riaz Miah, aged 21, of no fixed abode, guilty of one count each of murder at Reading Crown Court.

Miah had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine and heroin.

The jury also found Miguel Parian John, aged 41, of Brecon Court, Concorde Way, Slough, guilty of one count each of assisting an offender and possession of a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

They will be sentenced at the same court at a date to be confirmed.

At around 1.45pm on 30 August last year, officers were called to Keel Drive.

Rafaqit Kayani, aged 24, from Slough, was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but sadly he later died.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Today, the jury has concluded Hassan Al-Kubanji and Riaz Miah tragically murdered Rafaqit Kayani in Keel Drive, Slough, on 30 August last year.

“Rafaqit sustained a fatal stab wound to his chest and tragically died in hospital shortly afterwards.

“I hope that the conviction will in some way help Rafaqit’s family and our thoughts still very much remain with them.

“This conviction provides a clear message that we will not tolerate knife crime in Slough or anywhere else in the Thames Valley.”

Local policing area commander for Slough, Superintendent Lee Barnham, said: “First and foremost, my condolences go out to Rafaqit Kayani’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“This conviction shows our determination to bring those involved in knife crime to justice. We will not tolerate the carrying of weapons in Slough nor the use of them to cause harm.

“Police, partners and the public need to work as one to tackle knife crime and violence across Slough, which I understand there are serious concerns about.

“While we have always taken a robust approach to the possession of weapons in Slough, we are dedicating even more officers to seeking out those who think it is acceptable to be in possession of them, particularly knives.

“The force will not tolerate the possession of or the use of weapons and our message is clear: you will be stopped, arrested, charged and prosecuted if you do so.

“Our communities play a vital role in our efforts to proactively tackle violence within Slough. We need information about people carrying knives in the area. If anyone has information about knives or violence in Slough, please report it to us by calling 101 or by making a report on our website.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”