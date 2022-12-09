Two men have been convicted of the murders of Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik following a trial at Bristol Crown Court

Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, of Hillfields, had admitted murdering Denzil at

an earlier court hearing and was today also found guilty of murdering

Fahad.

Jacob Bebe Chers, 46, of Speedwell, denied both charges but was convicted

by a jury following a month-long trial.

They will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday 21 December.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Mark Almond described the murders of

56-year-old Denzil, and 27-year-old Fahad, as “sadistic, senseless and

cruel”.

The bodies of the two men were found at Denzil’s house in Wood Street,

Bristol, after police received a 999 call from a relative of Boboc on

Sunday 12 September, 2021.

Officers arrived to discover what was described in court as “a house of

horror”, resulting in a murder investigation being launched by the Major

Crime Investigation Team (MCIT). A post-mortem examination concluded both

men died as a result of multiple stab injuries, with further injuries

inflicted after their death.

During the investigation, detectives collated hundreds of hours of CCTV and

visual material, including footage showing the two men walking to and from

the house in Wood Street on the night of the murders. On leaving the house

(see CCTV footage below), they were seen carrying audio equipment,

jewellery and electronics, which they’d stolen from inside.

Further footage showed the two men visiting Coombe Brook nature reserve,

where it was later discovered they had discarded items while video evidence

from a car wash where Chers worked, showed him putting items in a bin and

cleaning his car on the morning after the murders.

DCI Almond said: “This has been a highly distressing investigation,

especially for the families of Denzil and Fahad, who’ve had to endure the

terrible ordeal of hearing how their loved ones were murdered. Family

liaison officers have been supporting them throughout and our thoughts are

with them as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

“The offences carried out by these defendants were sadistic, senseless and

cruel. They’ve shown no remorse for their actions and have put the families

of the victims through further torment as a result.

“While we may never know why these defendants chose to murder two innocent

men, it remains abundantly clear they both have a dangerous propensity for

violence and cruelty, and our communities are a safer place with them

behind bars.”