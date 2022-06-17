On Friday, June 17, shortly after 9.30 p.m., officers in an unmarked patrol car attempted to stop a car in Marsh Road, Pinner. When the car did not stop, a pursuit was authorised.

The car collided with a tree in Carmelite Road, Harrow, around 9.45 pm on Friday evening June 17th.. There were no reported injuries.

Two men were detained on suspicion of reckless driving, theft, going equipped to steal, and possession of a Class B drug. They were arrested at a police station in north London.

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.