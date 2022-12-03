Two men have been found guilty of non-recent sexual abuse at Kerelaw Residential School, Ayrshire

The incidents took place whilst both were employed at the school between 1975 and 2004.
Both men had already received custodial sentences following a major investigation between 2004 and 2006 by Strathclyde Police into staff at the school for physical and sexual abuse of residents.
As a result of receiving further reports of serious sexual and physical abuse against residents at the school, a team of specialist officers dedicated to this investigation was set up to investigate all aspects of abuse alleged against former staff at the residential care establishment.
Senior Investigating Officer, DI Ross Black, Police Scotland, said:
“Police Scotland would like to thank everyone who came forward to police during this investigation. Their engagement, bravery and commitment helped secure the verdict today.
“We hope that people can now be confident in coming forward to police knowing that no matter the passage of time, justice like today’s verdict has underpinned what can be achieved.
“We are, and will continue, to investigate all aspects of child abuse in these former residential care establishments and I would urge anyone who may have experienced abuse at the school but not yet come forward to police to do so.”