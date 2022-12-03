Saturday, December 3, 2022
Saturday, December 3, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two Men Have Been Found Guilty Of Non-recent Sexual Abuse At Kerelaw Residential School, Ayrshire
Home BREAKING Two men have been found guilty of non-recent sexual abuse at Kerelaw Residential School, Ayrshire

Two men have been found guilty of non-recent sexual abuse at Kerelaw Residential School, Ayrshire

by @uknip247
Matthew George, 73, and John Muldoon, 69, were today, Friday, 2 December 2022, found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow of the serious sexual and physical abuse of a number of young residents of Kerelaw Residential School in Stevenston, Ayrshire.
The incidents took place whilst both were employed at the school between 1975 and 2004.
Both men had already received custodial sentences following a major investigation between 2004 and 2006 by Strathclyde Police into staff at the school for physical and sexual abuse of residents.
As a result of receiving further reports of serious sexual and physical abuse against residents at the school, a team of specialist officers dedicated to this investigation was set up to investigate all aspects of abuse alleged against former staff at the residential care establishment.
Senior Investigating Officer, DI Ross Black, Police Scotland, said:
Police Scotland would like to thank everyone who came forward to police during this investigation. Their engagement, bravery and commitment helped secure the verdict today.
“We hope that people can now be confident in coming forward to police knowing that no matter the passage of time, justice like today’s verdict has underpinned what can be achieved.
Police Scotland is committed to identifying and bringing to justice those responsible for these crimes.
“We are, and will continue, to investigate all aspects of child abuse in these former residential care establishments and I would urge anyone who may have experienced abuse at the school but not yet come forward to police to do so.”

RELATED ARTICLES

A team of more than 20 people have received Chief Constable’s Commendations...

Emergency services rush to the aid of a man who has walked...

Police would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant CCTV footage...

A fourth person has been charged and a further arrest has been...

The murder trial of Tik Tok star Mahek Bukhari has been cancelled...

A serial child molester has been has been jailed again for pressing...

Officers searching for a woman who has gone missing from North Dorset...

Tesco has made significant changes to its Clubcard programme

Fuel prices fall in November but drivers denied bigger reductions as supermarkets...

Updated: Armed Police called to shooting incident in North West London

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a...

A security guard was held hostage and assaulted during an aggravated burglary...