Two men have been given life sentences and will have to serve a combined total of at least 40 years for the murder of Aranit Lleshi in Bristol

Aranit died of injuries he sustained during a violent clash between two groups over a cannabis factory in May 2022.

The factory, which had been set-up inside a property in Bloomfield Road, Brislington, contained around £95,000 worth of cannabis.

During an earlier trial at Bristol Crown Court, a jury heard how the criminal group who “owned” the cannabis crop were protecting it from another group who intended to steal it. Aranit was part of the group protecting the crop.

Following the trial, Brikel Palaj and Radian Lika were convicted of Aranit’s murder, while a third man – Nikola Palaj – was convicted of his manslaughter. A fourth man, Kastriot Mhillaj, admitted a charge of violent disorder prior to the trial taking place.

Today, the following sentences were given out:

•Brikel Palaj, 33, of Plumstead, London – sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years (pictured below left).

•Radian Lika, 35, of Islington, London – sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years (pictured below right).

•Nikola Palaj, 28, of Plumstead, London – sentenced to five years in prison.

•Kastriot Mhillaj, of no fixed address – sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.