Two Men Have Been Imprisoned After A Man Was Chased And Attacked In Rock Ferry Last December.

Kieran Salkeld, 28, of Enerby Close, Beechwood, Wirral, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for assault and 9 months in prison for affray. Jake Duffy, 22, of Arley Close, Beechwood, was sentenced to two years in prison for assault and nine months in prison for affray at Liverpool Crown Court today (Monday 20 February).

Two men in a red Vauxhall Crossland chased and assaulted a man on a bicycle near the intersection of Bedford Road and Highfield Road in Rock Ferry around 12 noon on Friday, December 23.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries to his face and lower back.

Duffy was arrested on Thursday, January 5th, and Salkeld was arrested on Saturday, January 7th, both on suspicion of affray and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. On Monday, January 9, they were charged.

“Salkeld and Duffy showed no remorse for their victim as they brutally attacked him on a residential street in front of several witnesses,” Detective Inspector Anna Hackett said.

“The attack caused great fear in our community, and I would like to thank the residents who assisted our officers with their investigation.

“I hope this outcome demonstrates that such physical violence will not be tolerated or accepted on Merseyside’s streets, and we will thoroughly investigate and prosecute any offenders.”

