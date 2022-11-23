Two men have been jailed after a string of violent attacks in Stourbridge and Dudley last year

Jardel Faure and Mark Harris assaulted several people on 21 October 2021.

Faure, aged 24, and 20-year-old Harris both pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and affray at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 22 November.

The pair admitted 10 different offences, their spate of violence including hitting a woman over the head with a vodka bottle, biting and kicking a man in the street and doing the same to a 16-year-old boy.

Faure and Harris, both from Cradley Heath, began drinking in Stourbridge town centre at around 4pm on the day the attacks took place.

From there, they caught the bus to Brierley Hill, where they verbally abused a woman before hitting her with the vodka bottle as well as attacking the two people who came to help her.

They then travelled to Merry Hill bus station where they attacked a 16-year-old boy, leaving him with cuts and bruises to his face and ribs.

Faure was sentenced to 36 months in prison while Harris was sentenced to 33 months in a Young Offenders’ Institution.

DS Drew Turner from the Volume, Violence and Acquisitive Crime team, said: “This was a truly nasty string of unprovoked and brutal attacks.

“These offenders travelled to three different locations to carry out their appalling crimes, which caused significant physical and emotional harm to their victims.

“Violence like this is completely unacceptable and we welcome news of this sentencing.”