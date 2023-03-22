Two men have been jailed after an attempted robbery at a residential address in Weymouth

Richard David Grimshaw, 53 and of Weymouth, and Shane Peter Smith, 33 and of Portland, were sentenced for attempted robbery and assault at Bournemouth Crown Court on Monday 20 March 2023.

Grimshaw was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison and Smith received a seven-year jail term.

At approximately 5.15pm on Sunday 14 August 2022 the victim was at his home in Hereford Road when a man opened his front door and entered the property.

The man – who was later identified to be Smith – demanded the victim to hand over his wallet.

The victim asked the man to leave, but was subsequently assaulted by Smith.

Grimshaw entered the address wearing a Halloween Scream mask and also proceeded to assault the victim, before being disturbed by a neighbour entering the property in defence of the victim.

The man who came to help was subsequently punched in the face during the altercation.

The defendants left the property and the incident was reported to Dorset Police.

Descriptions of Smith and Grimshaw were circulated to officers, and they were quickly located nearby and arrested.

At the sentencing hearing, the man who intervened was commended by the judge for his bravery.

Detective Constable Kate Rhodes, of Dorset County CID, said: “This was an extremely frightening incident for the two victims, and I would like to thank them for their support throughout the investigation, which I know has been very difficult for them.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the officers who initially responded. They demonstrated excellent work under pressure that assisted in securing the safety of the victims and gaining justice for what was a horrific experience.

“I am delighted that following a detailed investigation we were able to bring the defendants before the court to face the consequences of their actions. The judge passed robust sentences that I hope will prevent others from partaking in criminality.”