Two men have been jailed for drug offences after an incident in Aylesbury

On Thursday (20/4), Mohammad Hussain, aged 42, of Brook Street, Luton was sentenced to an 18-month community order and was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug – crack cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug – heroin.

His accomplice, Rizwan Adatlat, aged, 34, of Cambridge Street, Luton, pleaded guilty to the same offences and was sentenced on 23 December last year to three years and nine months’ imprisonment.

On 24 March 2021, officers from the Aylesbury Stronghold Team witnessed Hussain and Adatlat conduct a drug deal in a car in Hampden Gardens.

The officers followed them to St Annes Road and detained them for a search. Within the vehicle, the officers found 74 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, with a street value of around £500.

Hussain and Adatlat were charged on 25 March 2021.

Investigating officer, PC James Gordon, of Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “I am pleased that the courts have handed a fitting sentence to Adatlat and Hussain, who made the decision on the 24 March 2021 to travel to Aylesbury from Luton with the intention to deal class A drugs.

“Within 20 minutes of being in Aylesbury, both found themselves under arrest.

“I hope this serves a clear warning to anyone who wishes to deal drugs in the Aylesbury Vale, the Aylesbury Stronghold team will work tirelessly to ensure these criminals are dealt with robustly and put them before the courts.

“If you have, any information related to the supply of drugs in Aylesbury then please contact us by calling 101 or making a report online.

