Two men have been jailed for drug offences following a warrant in Calne last year

Ieuan Davies, 31, of Sidney Wood Court, Chippenham, and Michael Purchase, 30, of Halifax Road, Bowerhill, Melksham, were arrested following the warrant which was executed by Chippenham and Calne neighbourhood officers with assistance from search teams on March 4, 2021, in Linnet Road, Calne.

During the warrant, approximately £12,620 of cocaine was located, as well as between £16,000 and £25,000 worth of cannabis, more than £12,000 in cash and a fully functioning taser.

This week, after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, supply of cannabis, possession of criminal property and possession of a firearm, Purchase was sentenced to 29 months imprisonment.

Davies was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 38 months in prison.

Both men must also pay a £190 surcharge each.

Sgt Nick Kelly said: “A significant amount of drugs which had the potential to cause significant harm within our communities, alongside a large amount of cash were found following this warrant last year and a lengthy investigation has been ongoing ever since.

“We are committed to targeting offenders like Davies and Purchase, who not only commit serious crime but also benefit significantly financially from their offending.

“I am pleased that these two individuals have been given prison sentences as punishment for their actions.”

