Two men have been jailed for more than 12 years for their involvement in a fatal road traffic collision

Usmaan Zahoor and Waqas Iqbal were both sentenced today (Tuesday) at Bradford Crown Court in relation to the collision, which occurred at the junction of Haworth Road and Chellow Grange Road on 27 May 2020.

The collision involved three vehicles and resulted in the death of one of Zahoor’s passengers, Junayd Haris, 20, who passed away in hospital as a result of the injuries he suffered. 

Zahoor, 22, of Northfield Place, Bradford was sentenced to a total of seven years and four months after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving. 

Iqbal, 34, of Brantwood Crescent, Bradford, received a total sentence of five years after he was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler, of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team, said:

“Our investigation found that both men engaged in competitive driving just prior to the collision.

“I hope that Zahoor and Iqbal use their time behind bars to consider the recklessness of their actions and how they ultimately resulted in the death of a young man.

“I also hope this serves as a warning to others of what can happen when people choose to drive in this way. 

“Our thoughts remain with Junayd’s family at this time and I hope that this outcome will provide them with some comfort.”

