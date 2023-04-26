Two men have been jailed for running a county line in Norwich

The men appeared at Norwich Crown Court last week (Friday 21 April) where they were each sentenced for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Adegoke Dada, aged 21 and of Lancaster Road in London was sentenced five years in prison.

Leslie Menka, aged 21, and of Finch Mews in London was sentenced to three years in prison.

Both men pleaded guilty at earlier hearings to operating a county line in Norwich between May and August 2022.

The county line has now been permanently closed down following a joint investigation involving Norfolk Constabulary’s Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team and County Lines Team, as well as the Metropolitan Police under Operation Orochi.

Op Orochi focuses on analysing mobile phone data to target those running county lines out of the capital into smaller counties such as Norfolk.

On Thursday 11 August 2022 Menka and Dada were arrested at properties in London. A number of phones were seized, as well as more than £2,000 cash and a train ticket from Norwich to Colchester.

Analysis of the phones seized revealed the two men had been using them for the sale and distribution of Class A drugs from London to Norwich.

PC Phil Mercer from Norwich Neighbourhood Policing team said: “Norfolk Police is committed to tackling County Drugs Lines and disrupting the networks responsible for bringing harm on our communities. We will continue to target those who seek to profit from the exploitation and vulnerability of others.”