Two men have been jailed for the manslaughter of Josephine Smith in Romford

Kai Cooper, 19 of Cleeve Court, Leatherhead and a 17-year-old male appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, 28 April where they were sentenced for their actions that led to the death of 88-year-old Josephine Smith in Romford.

Cooper was sentenced to eight and a half years’ imprisonment for manslaughter, arson and affray. He had previously pleaded guilty to affray and was convicted at the same court on Friday, 17 February of arson and manslaughter.

He was also charged with one count of assault by beating which relates to a separate offence on 27 October 2021 in High Road, Ilford. He had previously pleaded guilty to that offence at a separate hearing.

The 17-year-old male – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was sentenced to three years and eight months’ imprisonment for manslaughter, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and affray. He had previously appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, 7 October 2022 where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

He had also been charged with two assaults by beating which relate to a separate offence on 27 October 2021 in High Road, Ilford. He had previously pleaded guilty to those offences at a separate hearing.

The pair were sentenced for their actions relating to the death of 88-year-old Josephine Smith, on Thursday, 28 October 2021 at Queens Park Road, Harold Wood.

At 10.17pm that day, London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to reports of a fire at a residential premises.

Mrs Smith was found inside the address and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination on Sunday, 31 October 2021 gave the cause of her death as smoke inhalation.

A police enquiry led to the arrest of a 17-year-old then (15-years-old) and Cooper. A firework was recovered at the scene.

Evidence gathered throughout the investigation included footage of both defendants, captured before Mrs Smith’s address was targeted, setting off fireworks on the street with no consideration for the safety of members of the public.

Detective Inspector Louise Caveen from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Josephine Smith died needlessly in her own home – the place where she should have been safest“As a result of our investigation we found that the fire was started by a lit firework having been posted through Mrs Smith’s letterbox by a boy, who was then, 15-years-old. He was encouraged to do so, by his co-defendant Cooper.

“The mindless acts of these males started a fire that had devastating consequences. I know that Mrs Smith’s family continues to struggle to come to terms with their loss and our thoughts are very much with them today.”

Speaking on behalf of Josephine’s family, her son Alan Smith said: “Losing Mum in such a horrible way has haunted our entire family. Mum was so loved by all of us and had many more happy years ahead of her.

“The 18 months since losing her has taken a huge toll on our family.

“Hopefully today’s sentence will reflect our terrible loss so we can all begin to move forward very slowly.

“The sale of fireworks to the public needs greater regulation, an over 25 age limit is one idea that we are going to be pushing for. The irresponsible way those fireworks were sold on that night haunts everyone that has seen the footage.

“The huge support we have had from the Harold Wood community has been amazing.

“The fire fighters that attended that night are absolute heroes – they without doubt risked their lives to try and save Mum. They all deserve so much more.

“Finally, the police team and the prosecution KC have worked so hard. The professionalism, commitment, compassion, and warmth from everyone involved has been commendable. A first class team without whom this nightmare would have been so much harder. We really can’t thank them enough.”