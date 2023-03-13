Two men have been sentenced following a robbery in Norwich

Adam Royle, aged 46 and of Vauxhall Street, Norwich and Ambrose Draper, aged 45 and of Tracey Road, Norwich both appeared at Norwich Crown Court today (Friday 10 March 2023) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.

It relates to an incident that happened in the early hours of Saturday 30 October 2021 when Draper approached the victim who was walking home from a night out with friends. He assaulted the victim with punches to the head, causing a large abrasion and fled.

Draper re-joined the victim a short while later, this time accompanied by Royle. Draper and Royle proceeded to assault the victim again before stealing his wallet and mobile phone. The victim was left with serious injuries including bruising, swelling and cuts to the face and hands. The defendants later visited a cash point and withdrew £500 from the victim’s bank account.

CCTV enquiries identified Adam Royle who was arrested on Tuesday 16 November 2021 and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Further enquiries identified Ambrose Draper who was then arrested on 26 November 2021 and also taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Today (Friday 10 March 2023), Ambrose Draper was sentenced to three years and nine months for robbery and fraud.

Adam Royle was also sentenced to three years for robbery.

Investigating Officer, Sergeant Craig Weir said: “This was a protracted investigation with a significant amount of evidence recovered throughout the course of the enquiry.”

“The amount of violence used against the victim was extreme and I commend him for his bravery and resilience throughout this court process. I would also like to commend his family who were a great support to him and the police investigation throughout.”

“The strength of the evidence has led both defendants to offer guilty pleas and avoid a trial.”

“Norfolk Police take violence-related offences incredibly seriously and will seize every opportunity to prosecute those who commit such offences.”