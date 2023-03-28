Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two men have been sentenced for multiple offences, including assault, in Slough

Two men have been sentenced for multiple offences, including assault, in Slough

by uknip247

Rohil Aslam, aged 32, of Court Farm Close, Slough, pleaded guilty to one count each of Section 20 grievous bodily harm, threats to kill and affray.

Nabil Aslam, aged 32, also of Court Farm Close, Slough, pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Rohil Aslam was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison, while Nabil Aslam was given a nine-month prison sentence at Reading Crown Court last Tuesday (21/3).

On 28 August 2022, the pair were intimidating a woman in Ragstone Road, Slough, when a man came to intervene.

Rohil Aslam punched the man whilst using racist language and continued to assault him whilst he was on the ground, with the victim sustaining serious injuries.

A resident then came out to help the injured man, and Rohil Aslam made threats to kill the resident and chased him back to his house before banging on the door and making further threats.

A short time later in High Street, Slough, both Rohil and Nabil Aslam were involved in a fight outside The Briskhouse.

Nabil Aslam punched a man filming his brother Rohil, causing him to fall to the ground before he punched him again.

He then threw the victim’s phone to the ground causing it to break.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Thomas Harman, based at Slough police station, said: “These brothers committed serious acts of violence against innocent members of the public.

“Rohil Aslam’s use of racist language, and the level of injury he caused, make his offences particularly shocking. The sentences reflect the severity of their crimes and demonstrate Thames Valley Police’s commitment to tackling hate crime and violent offenders.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Arson investigation launched after New Ash Green pub is torched

Mexican students and teachers acquire skills with training from the UK

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze that has broken out at a West Kilburn property with reports...

A drugs gang who plagued the communities of Greater Manchester have been jailed this week following an extensive investigation

Detectives welcome the sentencing of a man to five years and three months in prison

A light-fingered thief was arrested, charged and jailed all within 48 hours after a Police Dog tracked him for a mile and found him...

A serial Darlington offender who repeatedly breached his bail conditions is back behind bars

A man has been charged after a number of refuse collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent

A man wanted on suspicion of murder who fled the UK has been arrested for drug offences in South America

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Can you help Police find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a Whitby collision in which a...

Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More