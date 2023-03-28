Two men have been sentenced for multiple offences, including assault, in Slough

Rohil Aslam, aged 32, of Court Farm Close, Slough, pleaded guilty to one count each of Section 20 grievous bodily harm, threats to kill and affray.

Nabil Aslam, aged 32, also of Court Farm Close, Slough, pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Rohil Aslam was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison, while Nabil Aslam was given a nine-month prison sentence at Reading Crown Court last Tuesday (21/3).

On 28 August 2022, the pair were intimidating a woman in Ragstone Road, Slough, when a man came to intervene.

Rohil Aslam punched the man whilst using racist language and continued to assault him whilst he was on the ground, with the victim sustaining serious injuries.

A resident then came out to help the injured man, and Rohil Aslam made threats to kill the resident and chased him back to his house before banging on the door and making further threats.

A short time later in High Street, Slough, both Rohil and Nabil Aslam were involved in a fight outside The Briskhouse.

Nabil Aslam punched a man filming his brother Rohil, causing him to fall to the ground before he punched him again.

He then threw the victim’s phone to the ground causing it to break.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Thomas Harman, based at Slough police station, said: “These brothers committed serious acts of violence against innocent members of the public.

“Rohil Aslam’s use of racist language, and the level of injury he caused, make his offences particularly shocking. The sentences reflect the severity of their crimes and demonstrate Thames Valley Police’s commitment to tackling hate crime and violent offenders.”