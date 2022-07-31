Enes Ulas, 23, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to ten years in prison on July 29 at Kingston Crown Court. Daniel James, 24, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on 30 June at Kingston Crown Court. Following the conclusion of a trial at the same court on 21 April, Ulas was found guilty of wounding with intent, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, violent disorder, and possession of an offensive weapon. On June 7, 2021, James pleaded guilty to violent disorder and threatening a person with an offensive weapon. On August 7, 2020, police launched an investigation into the incident. Ulas and James went to Potter Close in Mitcham together. Ulas wore a hooded jacket and held what appeared to be a gun in his gloved hands. They approached a group on Potter Close, and a violent altercation ensued. During the altercation, James drew a large knife and threatened a man. Ulas pointed the object, which was thought to be a firearm, at a 24-year-old man before chasing him and stabbing him in the right side of the head with a knife. Both men later fled the scene. His friends drove him to St Georges Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He was there for an extended period of time, and his injuries will have a long-term impact on his life. Ulas and James were identified as a result of CCTV work that allowed detectives to match clothing items that were later recovered. Both men were later arrested and charged. The investigating officer, Detective Constable Emily Dawson, stated: “This was a violent assault on a young man that occurred in broad daylight in a residential area with young children present. The local community was shocked. “I’d like to thank them for their assistance and patience during the police investigation.” I hope the convictions bring the victim some closure and wish him the best in his ongoing recovery from his injuries. “Violent acts like this will not be tolerated.” The Metropolitan Police Department remains committed to combating violent crime and incarcerating violent offenders.”