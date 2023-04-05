Two men have been sentenced to a combined total of eight years and six months in prison after being convicted of supplying Class A drugs in Kettering

Simon Paul Stewart, aged 50, previously of Kettering and 31-year-old Yannick Zoucouba, of no fixed address, were arrested on July 8 last year following the execution of a drugs warrant at a flat in Windmill Avenue, Kettering.

During the search of the address 14g of heroin and 15g of crack cocaine were seized from the property along with three mobile phones – one of which was a “burner phone” – and items linked to drug dealing including a set of scales.

Stewart and Zoucouba were both arrested inside the address and taken into police custody where they were subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – namely heroin and cocaine.

On Friday, March 31, at Northampton Crown Court, Stewart was sentenced to five years and six months in prison, after being convicted at the same court following a trial in December last year. Zoucouba was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.