Two men have been sentenced to prison for a string of burglaries in Gosport

Joshua Stedman, 32, and Craig James, 29, appeared in Portsmouth Crown Court today (Thursday 23 February).

The pair had previously been charged with burgling an address on Beauchamp Avenue on 31 August 2022, which they both admitted when they appeared in court on 13 October 2022, along with four counts of fraud by false representation.

The crimes involve the use of stolen bank cards.

Stedman also admitted burgling Hardway Sailing Club on August 18, and the pair both admitted theft after stealing £174 in alcohol from ASDA in Fareham on August 30, 2022.

Stedman was also dealt with at today’s sentencing hearing for a separate series of burglaries he committed in 2021.

Stedman gained entry to a bungalow on The Avenue in Gosport in the early hours of April 9, 2021.

He also broke into St Mary’s Parish Church Centre on Green Road that morning.

He forced entry, conducted an untidy search, damaged a cupboard door, and stole some paperwork.

He committed another burglary at the Wilmott Lane Depot three days later, on April 12.

After failing to gain access to the site’s units, Stedman forced his way into a nearby building and stole some hand tools and approximately £200 in cash.

Forensic investigations and an examination of Stedman’s shoes linked him to all three incidents, and he was charged with three counts of burglary.

Stedman, of no fixed abode, admitted the three burglaries when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 21, 2022.

He was sentenced to 45 months in prison at today’s hearing.

James, formerly of Pine Road in Bournemouth, was sentenced to 29 months in prison.

“Stedman and James are prolific burglars and thieves who are now behind bars as a result of their crimes,” said Inspector Matt Wake.

“This result follows the work of officers from the dedicated Operation Hawk team, who specialise in investigating burglary and targeting perpetrators of this type of offence.

“As a Force, we utilise the skills of experts across various teams to deny habitual criminals the opportunity to offend, but also work with offenders to understand the root of their behaviour and try to rehabilitate them moving forward.

“I hope this result provides some reassurance to the local community, and encourages anyone who is affected by this type of crime to report this to police.

“We are also keen for the public to report any suspicious behaviour or suspicious individuals in their local area to us. The information we receive from you helps us determine where our police activity should be focused and will aid us in discouraging perpetrators from committing crimes in your neighbourhood.”

If you want to report a crime or suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, call 101 or submit information to us through our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.