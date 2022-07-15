Tyrese Walker of Peakdale Avenue, Crumpsall, and John Dobson of Delaunays Road, Crumpsall, were sentenced today at Manchester Crown Court to six years and five months in prison for two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, a firearm without a certificate, and possessing prohibited ammunition without a certificate.

Police received reports of armed males on Ingelton Avenue/Cleveland Road in Manchester at 14:05 on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Officers arrived and saw Walker, who matched the description of one of the men seen leaving a nearby business. Walker was detained, and officers searched the premises, discovering a holdall containing three firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition. Walker was eventually arrested. A review of CCTV in the area revealed Dobson passing Walker the holdall before Walker and Dobson began running down the street, Walker armed with a handgun and Dobson armed with a knife.

Forensic examinations of the confiscated items revealed Walker and Dobson’s DNA on two of the firearms.

“Both Walker and Dobson provided a real threat to endanger life due to their actions on that day with the weapons in their possession,” said DI Roger Smethurst of GMP’s Serious and Organised Crime Group.

This outcome should boost public trust in GMP’s response to incidents and commitment to preventing and reducing criminal behaviour in order to keep people safe and provide excellent service to communities.”