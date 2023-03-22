Thursday, March 23, 2023
by uknip247

Two men have been sentenced today thanks to the quick actions of the Essex Police’s serious and organised crime unit after they tried and failed to blow up two ATM machines.

Jamie Masters and Wayne Lewis attempted to access cash at ATMs outside banks in the Newlands Centre, in Witham, and outside Tesco, in Mandeville Way, in Laindon.

In total, the pair’s actions resulted in more than £100,000 in damage and on both occasions, they were unsuccessful and left both scenes with nothing.

Masters and Lewis’ first attempt, at the Witham ATM, took place in the early hours of March 22 2022. The pair were caught on CCTV placing a gas canister at the ATM before they then ignited the gas using a makeshift explosive, causing an explosion which caused significant damage to the premises.

It did not, however, access any cash.

On 11 April two men were then caught on CCTV outside Tesco, in Laindon, as they again placed a gas canister near the ATM. On this occasion, the makeshift explosive they attempted to use did not ignite the gas and instead caused a firework-like explosion which, again, did not access any cash.

‘Sentenced’ 

Through further investigation and CCTV analysis from officers from our serious and organised crime unit, they were able to identify the men as Masters and Lewis and both were arrested during early morning warrants on Friday 29 April 2022.

They were subsequently charged with conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to cause an explosion with intent to endanger life or property and both men admitted the charges.

They appeared today, Tuesday 21 March, at Southend Crown Court to be sentenced.

Masters, 34, of Sackville Crescent, Romford, was sentenced to a total of six years and eight months in jail while Lewis, 42, of Upper Road, Woodford Green, was sentenced to a total of six years in jail.

Detective Inspector Frazer Low, of our serious and organised crime unit, said:

“More than anything else, the actions of Lewis and Masters were incredibly dangerous, to themselves, to anyone who was nearby and to the property they were targeting.
“Neither had the knowledge or skills to control explosions and they put the safety of the public – and themselves – at significant risk.
“Despite their actions, they left each scene without a penny so their actions really were in vain.
“Thankfully, our team was able to act quickly to identify them, arrest them and build a case so overwhelming that they had very little option but to admit their guilt.”

