Two Men Have Escaped Serious Injury When Their Light Plane Crashed Near Wentworth In The State’s Far South-west
by @uknip247
Just before midday today emergency services were called to Wentworth Aerodrome following reports a plane had crashed into trees on take-off.
Officers from Barrier Police District attended and located a small aircraft at the northern end of the runway.
The 65-year-old pilot and his 42-year-old passenger were able to free themselves from the aircraft and met emergency personnel on the runway.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated one of the men for a laceration to the head and assessed them both for shock.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash will be conducted by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

