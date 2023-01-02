Home BREAKING Two men have escaped serious injury when their light plane crashed near Wentworth in the state’s far south-west Two men have escaped serious injury when their light plane crashed near Wentworth in the state’s far south-west by @uknip247 January 2, 2023 January 2, 2023 Just before midday today emergency services were called to Wentworth Aerodrome following reports a plane had crashed into trees on take-off. Officers from Barrier Police District attended and located a small aircraft at the northern end of the runway. The 65-year-old pilot and his 42-year-old passenger were able to free themselves from the aircraft and met emergency personnel on the runway. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated one of the men for a laceration to the head and assessed them both for shock. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash will be conducted by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB). 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Detectives investigating a fight outside a nightclub which left three men with... #WaterlooRoad is reborn: Meet the new class of 2023, alongside some familiar... Emergency services respond to a Cessna plane crash landing in Shoreham A flat used as a drugs den has been secured by police 12 people arrested over stabbing of a teenager in Southwark who remains... Officers from the United Kingdom Border Force have begun patrolling French beaches... Brighton Marina: Man dies after falling from height Three dead in Perth hotel blaze Police quickly caught up with two suspects after a car was driven... Fresh cliff falls at Friars’ bay in East Sussex Major incident declared in Perth after blaze ripped through hotel Just after 6am on New Years Day morning fire crews from Bicester,...