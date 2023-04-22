Two men have received significant jail sentences after a violent attack in a barber shop in Luton left a teenager with serious stab injuries

Hasan Nisar, 22, and Amaan Khan, 18, were part of a group which approached the 15-year-old victim when he was inside the shop in Selbourne Road in February 2022.

The victim was asked if he knew someone and when he said he didn’t, he was put in a headlock and stabbed numerous times.

Five people were initially arrested in connection with the incident, but three were released with no further action.



Following a seven-day trial at Luton Crown Court in October, Nisar, of Farley Meadows, Luton and Khan, of Larkspur Gardens, were both found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

They were sentenced today (Thursday), with Nisar jailed for 10 years with a further two on licence and Khan was jailed for seven years, as he was a juvenile at the time of the offence.

Recorded knife crime fell by around 14 per cent in Bedfordshire in 2022/23 compared to the previous year, while over 4,100 weapons were handed into the county’s weapons bins last year – the highest number on record.

DC Sarah Warren, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department, said: “These two young men will now spend the next few years in prison for this brutal attack that took place on a busy Saturday afternoon when lots of people were around to witness such an appalling act of violence.

“This attack has left the victim with serious injuries he will have to contend with for the rest of his life, while this week we have seen another teenager lose his life at the hands of knife crime.

“While knife crime is falling in Bedfordshire, there are still too many people who have bought into this perverse and damaging culture where carrying and using knives is acceptable. We must all challenge this attitude.

“We will continue our fight to get weapons and violent perpetrators off the streets, as well as educating our communities about the consequences of knife crime and the penalties you will face if you are caught carrying a knife.

“However, we can’t do this alone and so would urge our communities to report to us if they suspect that someone is carrying a knife. It won’t protect them, and the harsh truth is that are far more likely to become a victim themselves.”