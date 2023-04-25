Two men jailed and drugs seized following cracked windscreen stop check

At around 1pm on Tuesday 17 January, officers from Cheshire Constabulary’s Roads and Crime Unit spotted a red Renault Kangoo near to Thelwall viaduct which had a cracked windscreen.

Officers stopped the car and spoke to the two occupants regarding the damage. The driver of car, 36-year-old Derek Miller, was subjected to a roadside breath and drugs test.

Following a positive drugs test, officers went on to search the car and discovered three vacuum bags full of cannabis weighing a total of 26kg, believed to be valued at between £104,000 and £182,000.

Both Miller and the passenger in the car, 46-year-old Mark Lindsey, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

The pair were subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Miller, of Louisville Avenue, Cambusnethan, Wishaw, and Lindsey, of Thrashbush Avenue, Cambusnethan, Wishaw, both pleaded guilty to the charge.

The pair returned to Chester Crown Court on Monday 24 April where Miller was jailed for eight months and Lindsey was sentenced to six months in prison.