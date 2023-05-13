Two men, Siyad Mohamud and Tariq Monteiro, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 16-year-old Alex Smith. Their convictions were made possible through the diligent work of Metropolitan Police detectives, the National Crime Agency (NCA), and the Kenyan authorities.

Mohamud and Monteiro were arrested in Kenya in January 2022 and subsequently extradited to the UK to face trial. Their capture was the result of a joint effort between the NCA’s international team and Kenyan law enforcement agencies.

Two Men Jailed For Murder Of 16-year-old Alex Smith Following International Investigation

David Hucker, Regional Head of International Operations at the NCA, commended the collaborative efforts that led to the successful arrest of the two men. He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to pursuing fugitives who flee overseas to evade justice.

Detective Sergeant Martin Slattery of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime unit expressed gratitude towards the detectives involved in identifying Mohamud and Monteiro. With the assistance of the Kenyan Transnational Organized Crime Unit, the suspects were located in Nairobi and subsequently brought back to the UK to face charges.

Speaking about the conviction, DS Slattery acknowledged the patience of Alex’s family and commended the dedication of his colleagues and partner agencies. He expressed hope that the sentencing would provide some solace to Alex’s family and friends, knowing that those responsible for his death would face significant prison terms.

During the trial, neither Mohamud nor Monteiro displayed remorse or provided an explanation for their actions. The investigation and subsequent convictions highlight the Metropolitan Police’s unwavering commitment to bringing perpetrators of serious violence in London to justice, regardless of their attempts to evade capture.

Siyad Mohamud, aged 24, and Tariq Monteiro, aged 23, were found guilty of Alex Smith’s murder at the Old Bailey on May 10. On May 12, Monteiro was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years, while Mohamud received a life sentence with a minimum term of 23 years.

Previously, Abdirahman Ibrahim, now 22, and Arif Biomy, now 22, were also convicted for their roles in Alex Smith’s murder. Ibrahim, of Pratt Street, NW1, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years following a retrial in March 2021. Biomy, of Wickham Lane, Greenwich, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years in March 2020.

The court heard how Alex Smith was attacked and fatally stabbed on August 12, 2019. He was chased by three individuals, including Mohamud and Monteiro, into Munster Square, where the fatal stabbing took place. Despite the efforts of emergency services, Alex succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Alex had been stabbed multiple times, including a fatal stab wound to his chest.

The convictions in this case send a strong message that acts of violence will not go unpunished, and the justice system will relentlessly pursue those responsible for such heinous crimes.

The Metropolitan Police, in collaboration with partner agencies, will continue their unwavering commitment to safeguarding communities and seeking justice for victims and their families.