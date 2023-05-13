Two Men Jailed for Operating Illegal Investment Scheme Defrauding Victims

Two individuals have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illegal investment scheme that defrauded numerous victims out of millions of pounds. Christopher Toynton, 73, of Horseshoe Road in Spalding, received a sentence of 54 months, while Ross Gibson, 27, of Eve Lane in Dudley, was sentenced to 53 months. The sentencing took place at Lincoln Crown Court earlier today.

Toynton was found guilty by a jury on four counts of fraud by false representation and five counts of fraud by abuse of position. During the trial, Toynton declined to give any evidence in his defence, and no other evidence was offered on his behalf. Gibson, on the other hand, pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position, carrying out regulated activities, and fraud by false representation at the beginning of the trial in March.

The illegal investment scheme, known as the Lottery Syndicate Club Ltd, operated between late 2017 and 2019, attracting hundreds of members from across the country, including Lincolnshire and Cornwall. Toynton served as the scheme’s sole director, responsible for all administration, financial transactions, and communication with investors. Despite lacking professional experience or qualifications in financial investment or market trading, Gibson was appointed as the scheme’s trader and falsely claimed success in trading activities.

Approximately four million pounds were invested in the scheme, most of which were either lost during trading or misappropriated by Toynton and Gibson for personal gain. Toynton spent a significant amount on luxury cars and holidays, while Gibson used funds for holidays and designer watches. Victims were led to believe the scheme was legitimate, with assurances of low risk and the ability to withdraw funds at any time. However, the promised high returns never materialized, leading to financial losses and debts for the victims.

The scheme eventually collapsed in the spring of 2019, but Toynton continued to perpetuate its success until his and Gibson’s arrest in July of that year. Both defendants initially pleaded not guilty to all charges but were subsequently found guilty and remanded into custody until sentencing.

Following the sentencing, proceeds of crime confiscation proceedings will be initiated. Detective Phil Gidlow, who led the investigation for the Economic Crime Unit, expressed gratitude for the support of the victims and emphasized the commitment of law enforcement in pursuing and prosecuting those who exploit vulnerable individuals. Gidlow stated that the verdict reflects the determination to seek justice and hopes it provides a sense of closure and justice for the victims affected by the scheme.

The case serves as a reminder to the public to be vigilant in identifying investment fraud, such as Ponzi schemes, and to exercise caution when promised high returns with little to no risk. It is essential to seek independent financial advice, conduct thorough research, and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities to protect oneself from falling victim to investment fraud.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud or have information related to fraudulent activities, it is important to report it to the authorities promptly.