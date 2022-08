Police were called at 12:25am on Saturday, 20 August, to Craven Park Road, NW10 following reports of a discharge of a firearm.

Two males – aged 17 and 21 – were injured as a result and are currently in a stable condition, receiving treatment in hospital. Neither is believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify suspects.

There has been no arrest.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 ref 190/20AUG22